Mohammad of Kinokuniya said all books on or by His Highness do extremely well and Qissati is proving to be no exception. “Whether it’s Flash of Thoughts, My Vision, 40 Poems from the Desert or Reflections on Positivity and Happiness, they are all still our best-sellers. In fact, we have the last book Reflections on Positivity and Happiness in many languages, including Russian, Spanish, French, Hindi and Urdu,” he added.