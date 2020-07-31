Dubai: Bringing joy to senior Emiratis, the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has launched a nationwide initiative called ‘You Are our Eid Joy’ this Eid. The ministry, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), distributed gifts to senior Emiratis at various Happiness Centres across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Alia Al Joker, Director of Family Development Department at MoCD, said the “initiative reflects the UAE’s wise leadership in ensuring the welfare of senior Emiratis as they are foundation in building the nation.”
“It is the duty of each member of the community to give back what they did for all of us by offering them various gifts. The initiative “You are our Eid Joy” is aimed at improving their wellbeing and ensurin their active and continuous community participation,” she added.
The initiative also included the launch of interactive e-screens to promote communication with senior Emiratis remotely and the exchange of greetings among families.
Mariam Al Tamimi, Chairman of the Community Responsibility Council at ADIB, said: “We, at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Community Development in launching the initiative “You are Eid Joy” on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
“It is part of consolidating the culture of social responsibility as a core value in the Emirati society and the transition from social care to social development based on the objectives of the national agenda of the UAE vision,” she added.