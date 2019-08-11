Festival of the Sacrifice: Muslims commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son

Emiratis attend the Eid Al Adha holiday morning prayer at Dubai's main mosque. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Shajrah: Muslims around the world celebrated Eid Al Adha on Sunday, which marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage and commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him).

Residents across the UAE also marked Eid Eid Al Adha early with prayers. The celebration is also a time for charity, social gatherings, festive meals and gift-giving.

People greet each other after Eid prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News Muslims pose for a group photo outside a mosque following Eid Al Adha prayers in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed / Gulf News Muslims mark Eid Al Adha, or the "Festival of the Sacrifice", with prayers at a mosque in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed / Gulf News View gallery as list

Eid Al-Adha is an important occasion, also known as the "Festival of the Sacrifice", marked by Muslims across the world with prayers, thanksgiving and animal sacrifice.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

In the UAE, it is celebrated with a four-day public and private sector holiday, starting from Saturday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 13.

Indonesian Muslims offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 11, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters Indonesian Muslims attend Eid Al-Adha prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, August 11, 2019. Muslim people in the country celebrate Eid al Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows whose meat will later be distributed to the poor. Image Credit: AP A Muslim girl walks as she attends Eid Al-Adha prayers on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 11, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters Palestinains celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.in front of the Dome of then Rock shrine in Occupied Jerusalem. Image Credit: AP View gallery as list

Muslims around the world observe this important event. The holiday is a time for loved ones to come together for pray, share a meal and celebrate life's blessings.

The occasion is also a chance to reflect on lessons of sacrifice, and values like service, compasion and being there for neighbours.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also delivered his Eid Al Adha message on social media.

People gather at Dubai's Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, or the "Blue Mosque", for Eid prayers. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News