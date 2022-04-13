Dubai: The Philippine missions in the UAE will be closed for two days on April 14 and 15 in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Both the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, however, will remain open on those days to conduct the Philippine overseas voting.
The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) posted on its official Facebook page: “A duty officer will be available to take emergency calls during the period (April 14-15) through +971 4 220 7100, while the Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotline numbers are +971 56 501 5756 and +971 56 501 5755.”
Strong turnout
The month-long Philippine Overseas Voting (OV), which started on April 10, was off to a strong start. The overseas voting period in Dubai and other Philippine service posts will be until May 9, the day of the national and local elections in the Philippines. There are about 1.7 million registered Filipino overseas voters worldwide, with Dubai PCG having the biggest chunk at 191,779 eligible voters. PCG said there are ten polling precincts in Dubai — six at the Consulate headquarters and four at the adjacent Philippine Overseas Labour Office
Advisory
PCG has also advised voters at polling areas “to keep themselves hydrated due to the high temperatures and dry weather during the day. The PCG has assigned personnel to check on the voters’ health. Only senior citizens, pregnant women and those with disabilities are given priority (queue) in voting. Voters are advised not to bring children with them.”
Before going to the polls, Filipinos are advised to check the certified list of overseas voters (CLOV) found on PCG website. They also have to bring a valid ID as proof of identification.
Poll timings
Offices are open for voting everyday, including weekends and holidays, until May 9. Polling venues are open daily from 8am until 9pm (but only those who are at the polling station before 8pm will be allowed to cast their ballot). On May 9, polling precincts in the UAE will close at 3pm, synchronised with the closing of elections in the Philippines at 7pm (Philippine time).