DUBAI: Smart Dubai has successfully completed phase one of the UAEPASS initiative — its nation-wide programme for digital identity — integrating seven leading government entities to date.

This allows citizens, residents and visitors to seamlessly access the entities’ services via smartphones, without the need to visit service centres, and with a single set of login details. The seven government entities are the Dubai Department of Economic Development, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Civil Defence.

UAEPASS is a national digital identity platform launched in October 2018 in partnership with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority, Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

In Dubai, Smart Dubai is in charge of integrating local government entities to the platform, which is being conducted in consecutive phases. With regards to the other emirates, as well as federal government entities, the TRA has identified the government departments it plans to integrate soon. The programme’s end goal is to have all local and federal government entities fully integrated with UAEPASS.

Director General of Dubai Civil Defence Maj Gen Rashid Al Matrooshi said: “The Directorate General of Civil Defence Dubai is committed to becoming a pioneer in its smart digital services, which have a direct impact on protecting lives, property and the environment, through implementing state-of-the-art technologies in all services to ensure customer satisfaction. Digital integration with other government partners under the Dubai Smart Government umbrella aims to place Dubai in the forefront of smart cities worldwide.”

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said: “The ambitious national programme for digital identity is a key pillar in the process of enabling many digital transformation initiatives at the local and federal levels. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy to create an advanced paper-free future for government services — an important element of transforming Dubai into a smart city.”

Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director General for Information & e-Government Sector at TRA, said: “The cooperation between DEWA and Dubai Smart in completing the first phase of UAE Pass is a promising example that would lead to more results and achievements in the next phase.”

How to register for UAEPASS

To register for UAEPASS, users can download the application from iOS and Android app stores and sign up in three steps:

1. Scan Emirates ID

2. Verify mobile number and email address

3. Set UAEPASS PIN.