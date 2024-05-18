The announcement is the latest in a long series of delays and setbacks for the program. Flight engineers first spotted the helium leak during preparations for a launch attempt originally scheduled for May 6.

The flight to the International Space Station will mark the first time people fly to space on the vehicle. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA's other contractor under its so-called commercial crew program, has successfully flown astronauts to and from the ISS several times since 2020.