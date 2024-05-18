Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skyports to enhance national regulations for clean energy-powered vertiports.

The MOU, signed at the GCAA headquarters in Dubai, aims to develop standards for hybrid operations at vertiports, enabling flexibility and use of existing infrastructure in the UAE.

The GCAA is developing standards to facilitate hybrid operations and integrate emerging technologies in the country's aviation sector, leveraging Skyports' expertise in innovative infrastructure solutions.

The MoU builds on the foundations laid by the world's first national regulation for clean energy-powered vertiports, published by the GCAA in 2023.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said, "The signing of this MoU marks a major shift in our efforts to shape the future of aviation in the country. By collaborating with Skyports, we not only enhance our regulatory framework but also accelerate the integration of advanced air mobility solutions into the country's infrastructure."