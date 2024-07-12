The visit sought to provide the children with emotional support and enable them to explore space and gain insights into the journeys of astronauts. Moreover, the young patients were encouraged to express their ideas, feelings, and dreams. Their questions and inquiries about outer space were answered as they interacted with the astronauts and listened to their experiences.

Nora, the first Emirati female astronaut, educated the kids on the ascent to outer space using rockets that carry spaceships from Earth’s surface. She also discussed space missions, the International Space Station and its systems, how to stay on the station for long periods, communication with ground stations, and robot control.

AlMulla shared his experience, starting with his selection in the second batch of MBRSC’s UAE Astronaut Programme, to graduating from NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class and the training he underwent in the USA as part of it. He answered the children’s questions about spacesuits as well as helmets and special garments that protect astronauts from changes in atmospheric pressure.

Some of the children said they wish to float in space; others expressed their dreams to live on the moon or pick up some stars and hide them under their pillows.