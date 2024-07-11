In cooperation with Dubai Health, MBRSC will conduct comprehensive health assessments for astronauts prior to mission deployment, including medical examinations, screenings, and evaluations to ensure fitness for space travel.

Furthermore, MBRSC will provide astronaut training programmes in collaboration with Dubai Health, ensuring that astronauts are adequately prepared for health-related protocols and emergencies, in addition to integration and exchange of health data with healthcare providers for comprehensive astronaut care.

Both entities will also work together to enhance medical technologies and methodologies related to space healthcare, fostering continuous improvement.

Rapidly evolving sector

AlMarri said: “The health and safety of our astronauts are paramount, and this agreement will ensure that they receive the best possible care before, during, and after their missions. In the rapidly evolving space sector, collaboration is the way forward. By integrating our efforts with Dubai Health, we are not only enhancing the well-being of our astronauts but also pushing the boundaries of space healthcare and driving innovation in health sciences. This partnership not only strengthens our capabilities but also underscores the UAE’s commitment to pioneering advancements in space and health technologies.”

Sharif said: “Emirati astronauts are a source of national pride and a significant asset for the UAE in advancing knowledge, scientific capabilities, as well as raising our great country’s profile on a global stage. At Dubai Health, we are proud to play a direct role in ensuring the health and safety of our astronauts by offering an environment for quality healthcare, providing comprehensive health assessments and supporting the monitoring of health during space missions.”