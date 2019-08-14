Celebrations at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai began early in the day

Pakistani expatriates at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday to celebrate the nation's Independence Day. Image Credit: Falah Gulzar/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistani expatriates flocked to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai early in on Wednesday to celebrate the nation's Independence Day. People of all ages and from across the emirates, came dressed in green and white from head to toe to celebrate.

Children from the Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School, Dubai, were dressed in cloths representing various regions of Pakistan. They also danced to the songs, showcasing the diversity of culture from each province.

Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at Pakistani consulate in Dubai. Faisal Masudi/Gulf News

A choir sang patriotic songs that the lively crowd mouthed along as children waved their flags high.

A flag-hoisting ceremony also took place and it was carried out by Ahmad Amjad Ali, the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai.

Faisal Masudi/Gulf News

Ali also addressed the crowd at the event. He thanked those who fought to gain independence from the British. He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani armed forces throughout the years.

"We are lucky that we belong to a country [Pakistan] that is independent. We thank the armed forces for that," he said.

Ali also said that Pakistanis in the UAE will be awarded for "acts of kindness and bravery" starting in 2020.

A message to Pakistanis by the country's president Arif Alvi was also presented by a representative. In the message, Alvi requested Pakistanis to take responsibility for portraying a "positive and successful" image of the country.

Similarly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's message to overseas Pakistanis was also presented. In the note, Khan thanked Pakistani armed forces for sacrificing their lives to keep the country safe.

Patriotic spirit going strong

Bushra Faisal, a Dubai-based Pakistani, has been attending the celebrations for two years now with her husband. She woke up at 6am to be on time for the celebrations that began at 8am.

"I wanted to catch all the performances from the beginning until the end and I'm looking forward to all of them," she said.