A comprehensive Children’s Programme at SIBF 2019 brings 409 activities under one roof for Image Credit:

Sharjah: Over 400 activities will held under the ‘Children’s Programme’ at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) from October 30 to November 9 at Expo Centre.

To be led by 28 guests from 13 Arab and foreign countries, the activity schedule will feature educational, cultural and entertainment activities for children.

The programme will feature activities conducted by entities and individuals from around the world including the UAE, US, Italy, Lebanon, Greece, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and the Netherlands.

Many UAE institutions and government entities from the UAE are also contributing. The Prevention and Safety Authority is organising a workshop themed ‘Salamh and Humood’ to raise awareness and tackle possible risks and preventions.

The Media Cultural Office is conducting a workshop titled ‘Drawings and Letters’ that brings together writing and painting through art designs combining shapes and letters.

The Child Safety Department will be conducting two workshops. ‘A Walk in the Market’, which highlights the importance of listening to parents’ advice, being aware of an approach from strangers and asking the police for help when necessary. ‘Masoud the Hero’ will educate children about their safety at home.

Workshops will include ‘The Magic of Writing’, conducted by Ann Marie Rowland form the US, who will be using a “magic stick” for a story writing exercise. Another workshop themed ‘Cinderella and the World’ will be conducted by Annemiek During from the Netherlands.

Antonello Ghezzi form Italy will be conducting a workshop titled ‘The Starry Night’, in which children will recreate the starry night using a metal plate and dark blue ink, while Deborah Reed from the US will be conducting a workshop themed ‘Stimulating Readers’ focused on the art of sentence writing for readers.

Salman Production company from Lebanon will be organising two workshops ‘Magical Photographs’ and ‘Repetition and Difference’. Laboratoire d’Art, also from Lebanon, will conduct several workshops. These will include ‘Stories in a Jar’, ‘Galactic Jars’, ‘The World of Puppets’, ‘Conceptual Photography’ and ‘Moon Rocks’, among others.

From Greece, Yiannis Papadopoulos will be conducting a workshop themed ‘Painting with Paper Pulp’, teaching participants how to make art using coloured paper pulp.