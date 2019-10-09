24-hour sale offers 10,000 titles at up to 80% off at Dubai Studio City till Oct 20

Big Bad Wolf, the world biggest book sale at Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City in Dubai. 9th October 2019. Starting on 10th October 2019 till 20th October 2019 and will be open for 24hours.

Dubai: The 24-hour ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ sale, said to be the world’s biggest, starts on Thursday at Dubai Studio City, offering over 3 million books at up to 80 per discount until October 20.

On Wednesday, scores of registered shoppers visited the event’s VIP Day. The general public can shop from Thursday till October 20. Entrance to the venue, at Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City, is free of charge and open to all.

Big Bad Wolf Books sale opens in Dubai, until October 20

Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), on Wednesday officially opened the Big Bad Wolf Books sale in Dubai Studio City. The event is regarded as one of the most important events on the cultural agenda of the emirate of Dubai, showcasing literary works of some of the most important writers and thinkers around the world, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Shaikha Latifa said on her Twitter account, @LatifaMRM: “The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale comes soon after we announced the new cultural vision for Dubai which gives a more prominent role for literature and reading by establishing Dubai’s World Literature Festival.

“It is part of our mandate at @DubaiCulture to spread a passion for knowledge and literature across local communities. In 2015, @HHShkMohd, announced a 10-year National Reading Strategy to make reading an integral part of the lives of all UAE residents,” Shaikha Latifa added.

Bigger edition

The second edition of the event aims to attract 250,000 customers, up from the 150,000 last year, Andrew Yap, founder and managing director of Malaysia-based Big Bad Wolf Books told Gulf News.

Also, the display space is bigger by 30 per cent and there are 50 per cent more Arabic books, Yap said.

‘Books here to stay’

Yap said despite “the onslaught of digital media” physical books are still in demand. “The written word is best read in printed form… Books are here to stay, and they’re going to grow again.”

‘A new future’

When asked how Big Bad Wolf Books manages to sell books at very low prices, Yap said: “Our business model is a whole new business model that will address that problem [of expensive books]… We go to the publisher and we buy in bulk, and it’s non-returnable, so we can ask for bigger discounts.”

‘Dream come true’

Mohammad Al Aidaroos, managing partner of Dubai-based Ink Readable Books, an associate of Big Bad Wolf Books Malaysia and the event’s organiser, said the UAE proved fertile ground for the growth of such an event.

“We have a government strategy for reading, so the infrastructure is already there. It’s just that the books are expensive and the variety is still an issue. Since there is a gap [in price and variety], there is an opportunity for success,” Al Aidaroos added.

“This [Big Bad Wolf Books sale in the UAE] has been a dream come true. I’m so glad we’re thinking of going around the GCC and the whole community in the UAE is welcoming the event.”

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

Where: Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City

When: October 10-20

Timings: 24-hours

Entrance: Free-of-charge, open to all