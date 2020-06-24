Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Over 5,000 workers have returned to Bangladesh from the UAE in recent days. Image Credit: AFP. For illustrative purpose only

Abu Dhabi: More than 100 bodies of non-COVID Bangladeshis were repatriated by the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi over the past 45 days while 5,000 Bangladeshi workers were sent back home through chartered and special flights, a top official from the embassy told Gulf News.

Many relatives of Bangladeshis who died a “natural death” in the UAE were awaiting the bodies of their kin back home.

Due to travel restrictions, however, they could not be flown and were in the UAE’s mortuaries since March. But gradually, the mission helped in their repatriation, Mohammad Mizanur Rehman, Charge d’Affaires at the embassy, said.

He said the embassy started repatriating bodies through cargo flights in collaboration with the UAE and Bangladeshi governments.

“More than 20 special flights took over 5,000 people to Bangladesh from the UAE in cooperation with UAE authorities,” Rehman said.

The embassy also chartered eight flights to send people who were distressed or had lost their jobs back home, he said.

He said 20 bodies are still to be sent back home - 10 from Abu Dhabi and 10 from Dubai.

Rehman said workers who were not able to afford travel expenses after they had lost their jobs were helped by the embassy, while companies also provided financial support.

Rehman urged the community to be patient and approach the mission for any help.

He said, “This is a testing time for all, whether people are in Bangladesh or the UAE, but the mission provides people support to send them back home.”

The diplomat also appreciated the efforts of the UAE government in combating the COVID-19 and termed it as one of the best in the world.