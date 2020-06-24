1 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: Megan Weatherston participates in an outdoor fitness class at Hotel X, inside domes to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
2 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: Seline Taye participates in an outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, inside domes to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
3 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: A staff member cleans the inside of a dome used for outdoor yoga and fitness classes at Hotel X, in order to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
4 of 22
5 of 22
6 of 22
7 of 22
8 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: A security guard uses a temperature gun on participants as they enter an outdoor fitness class at Hotel X, inside domes to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
9 of 22
10 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: Giovanna Lancione participates in an outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, inside a dome to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
11 of 22
12 of 22
13 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: Jackie Da Silva participates in an outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, inside a dome to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
14 of 22
15 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: A particaptn takes photos ahead of an outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, inside domes to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
16 of 22
17 of 22
18 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: Giovanna Lancione poses for photos after participating in an outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, inside domes to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
19 of 22
20 of 22
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 23: Nana Attuah participates in an outdoor fitness class at Hotel X, inside a dome to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centres still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston/Getty Images/AFP
21 of 22
22 of 22
