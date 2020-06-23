1 of 6
Audi has announced the launch of the latest iteration of the A4 in the Middle East. The Ingolstadt brand’s best-seller is being introduced with revised styling, added technology features and mild hybrid powertrain options.
Image Credit: Supplied
Styling updates include a wider and flatter version of the ‘single-frame’ grille that has also been moved lower on the front fascia. LED headlights now come standard with the top-spec models getting the Matrix LED technology. The front and rear bumpers have also been given a redesign.
Image Credit: Supplied
Although it’s just a mid-cycle update, the side profile also gets some tweaks with a shoulder line that has been lowered and more distinctive muscular fenders that help add to the overall sportier look. A chrome bar that runs between taillights across the tailgate gives the new A4 a seemingly wider stance.
Image Credit: Supplied
The overall theme of horizontal lines carries over into the cabin. The centre console is tilted slightly towards the driver to make it easier to access the large MMI touch display and other controls.
Image Credit: Supplied
Customers can choose between a sport suspension and a standard setup. There are also two adaptive suspensions, Comfort with damper control, which reduces the ride height by 10 millimeters and offers better ride comfort and Sport, either with or without damper control, which is lowered by 23 millimeters and adds a sporty character.
Image Credit: Supplied
The A4 model line is available with four turbocharged engines in the Middle East. Their power outputs range from 150 horsepower to 354 horsepower. The A4 models available to order in in the Middle East are 35 TFSI S tronic, 40 TFSI S tronic, 45 TFSI quattro S tronic, and the sporty S4. The cars willl be available in dealerships in autumn 2020.
Image Credit: Supplied