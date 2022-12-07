Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a gang of six individuals for the possession and attempted pedelling of 107kg of crystal meth and hash.
In a statement on Wednesday, the police said the arrests were made as part of Operation Secret Hideout. The police had been tracking the movements of the suspects for a while, and were able to catch them redhanded as they attempted to bury the drugs.
Concerted efforts
Brigadier General Taher Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Security Sector, said the police’s integrated drug control strategy has enabled it to bust a number of major drug smuggling and distribution operations. The authority uses the latest technologies and methodologies to thwart the attempts of drug dealers, he added.
The official explained that Operation Secret Hideout involved a rigorous security strategy, which enabled the police to nab the suspects, even though they had previous experience concealing narcotics at several secret locations.
Report suspicious activity
Al Dhaheri also urged residents to come forward and report any suspicious activity, especially as doing so can protect the community from the hazards of drug abuse.