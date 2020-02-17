Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) on Monday announced the approval for the operating license for Unit 1 reactor at Barakah Nuclear Plant, representing a major milestone in the UAE’s peaceful energy programme.
Unit 1 will now enter into a commissioning phase according to FANR, which will continue to inspect the site, with the reactor to go fully operational once the commissioning phase is completed.
"Today marks a new chapter in our journey for the development of peaceful nuclear energy with the issuing of the operating license for the first Barakah plant," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces tweeted.
“This is a historical moment for the UAE, making it the first Arab country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant culminating efforts of 12 years in building such a programme,” said Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, hailing the decision.