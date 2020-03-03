Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Stranded and in need of help? Now you can request a helicopter at the touch of a button after the National Search and Rescue Centre launched a smartphone application at the Search and Rescue conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Through the app, people can request help to anywhere in the country, be it at sea, in the desert or in the mountains.

Residents also can get awareness updates by registering on the app.

Technology and artificial intelligence is part of the UAE’s mission to keep pace with global developments in technology, the centre said.

The app also contributes to speedier emergency responses.

People can download this app at nsrcuae in android or iPhones by entering their ID details.

Stephen Tomagan, Director General of National Search and Rescue Centre, said, “The centre seeks through the organisation of this conference to achieve its vision to be an example to be followed internationally in the speed of response and operational readiness for search and rescue by harnessing the latest resources.