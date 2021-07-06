The award, which includes a $1 million (Dh3.67 million) prize, was established in February 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) has opened nominations for the 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity — an independent global award recognising individuals and entities who have made profound contributions to human progress and the facilitation of peaceful coexistence.

The award is named in honour of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE. It epitomises values of humility, tolerance and respect, which late Sheikh Zayed was known for.

The award, which includes a $1 million (Dh3.67 million) prize, was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, where the two great figures signed the Document on Human Fraternity and became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

This year’s launch of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity comes at a crucial moment for our world, which is recovering from increased suffering and inequality because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The HCHF looks forward to recognising the nominated individuals and entities who are serving as beacons of hope for humanity.

Award categories

Nominations for the 2022 award can be made by qualified nominators in the following categories: Members of government; current and former heads of state; members of parliament; presidents of supreme courts; United Nations senior executives; heads of international non-governmental organizations (NGOs); university presidents; influential figures, spiritual leaders and intellectuals; members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; and past Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees.

Ceremony

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is awarded annually at a ceremony convened in Abu Dhabi on February 4, the UN-recognised International Day for Human Fraternity. This marks the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

The 2022 award will be decided by an HCHF-appointed independent committee, which includes the winner of Ibrahim’s Prize 2020 — Africa’s top award — and former president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former president of East Timor, Jose Ramos Horta, UN undersecretary general and executive director of UN Women Phumzile, Mlambo-Ngcuka, undersecretary of the migrants and refugees section of the Holy See Cardinal, Michael Czerny, president of the Aladdin Project, Leah Pisar, and secretary-general of HCHF, Justice Mohamed Abdelsalam.

Previous honorees

The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees were United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, founder of the IMAD Association and an activist against extremism.

Guterres said the award inspires him to continue with a “determined commitment for human unity and for global peace”, while Latifa Ibn Ziaten praised the award for helping her continue her fight “for love, tolerance,and human fraternity”.