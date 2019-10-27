DUBAI Grandiose, a supermarket chain owned by UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Group, will open its first new outlet at the Zabeel expansion of the Dubai Mall on October 29. The first 100 shoppers will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with free samples and exclusive products. The Dubai Mall Zabeel Expansion is a nine-storey large scale retail development and is linked to the main mall via an extended footbridge over 200 metres in length. Grandiose Supermarket will a key retail player and the sole supermarket in the urban designed mall, with access to more than 3,000 car parking spaces.
A ribbon cutting and a grand opening celebration with a host of activities will take place on October 29. The mall is expected to cater to the growing population in Downtown Dubai and surrounding areas. The current avaiable supermarket options in the neighbourhood for residents of Downtown Dubai include Waitrose at The Dubai Mall, Spinneys Market in Souk Al Bahar, Residences and Southridge and Carrefour Market in Burj Views towers.