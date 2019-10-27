DUBAI Grandiose, a supermarket chain owned by UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Group, will open its first new outlet at the Zabeel expansion of the Dubai Mall on October 29. The first 100 shoppers will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with free samples and exclusive products. The Dubai Mall Zabeel Expansion is a nine-storey large scale retail development and is linked to the main mall via an extended footbridge over 200 metres in length. Grandiose Supermarket will a key retail player and the sole supermarket in the urban designed mall, with access to more than 3,000 car parking spaces.