Picasso, Chagall and Modigliani some of the artists whose works will be on display

Abu Dhabi

A brand new season of temporary exhibitions and programming kicked off at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with its first taste being the long-awaited ‘Rendezvous in Paris’ exhibition.

The three month-long exhibit will highlight artistic creations produced in the French city at the beginning of the 20th century, including the first Cubist pieces by Pablo Picasso, the romantic photographic images of Paris by Brassai, and the insightful portraits of Amedeo Modigliani.

Development of Modern Art

In doing so, the Louvre Abu Dhabi show will trace the emergence of Modern Art and its various movements, including the angular lines and collages of Cubism, the vivid colour palettes of Fauvism and the fluid creations of direct carving. It will also highlight how the convergence of foreign-born artists in a city known to be the heart of art and culture produced some of the most well-known pieces of the century.

In total, the exhibition features 85 works by 43 artists, all produced between 1900 and 1939 in Paris.

“Rather than just a showcase of artworks, this exhibition transports our visitors back in time, to a moment in history in which artists, sculptors and photographers united with writers, poets and musicians to become part of what is now known as one of the defining moments in the history of Modern Art,” Dr Souraya Noujaim, scientific, curatorial and collections management director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said during a media preview of the exhibition today (September 16).

“[We want to show how] a city can lead great movements, especially as it fosters the exchange of ideas and knowledge,” she told Gulf News on the sidelines of the tour.

The international exhibition will be presented in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou, a French institution that functions as a hub for art and literature. It will be open to visitors until December 7.

In addition to the artwork on display, visitors can also experience a number of programmes, including a performance on giant machines by American choreographer Elizabeth Streb.

Rendezvous in Paris: Picasso, Chagall, Modigliani & Co

Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi

When: September 18 - December 7

Timings: 10AM - 8PM on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday. 10AM - 10PM on Thursday and Friday. Museum is closed on Monday.

Tickets: Tickets for museum entry allow access to the exhibition.

Ticket prices: Dh63 for each adult, Dh31.5 for those aged 13-22 years, teachers, university faculty, and military personnel. Free entry for children under 13 years, journalists, Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Club members, people of determination and one companion, and members of ICOM, ICOMOS and ICCROM.