Abu Dhabi: The Permanent Technical Committee of Abu Dhabi Technical Standards at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has issued Abu Dhabi Guidelines for Road Speed Management, which detail procedures to assess, review and standardise vehicular speed on existing and new roads, as well as relevant engineering aspects of speed controls.
The guidelines which help ensure the highest levels of safety and security on Abu Dhabi roads, have been prepared in partnership with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Integrated Transport Centre and the Department of Health. The team also included representatives from other affiliated municipalities.
The guide is in line with the zero-vision strategy of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety to reduce road accident deaths to zero by stressing the necessity to have a clear speed management methodology and tools, determination of safe speeds taking into account all road users, engineering standards and traffic control needs.
Saif Al Bakri, Director of Specifications Services Department of QCC, said the guidelines aim to improve traffic safety in line with the best international standards and practices and notifying applicable speeds commensurate with the engineering design and road conditions.