Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command, in cooperation with the Security Services Support Authority, has completed the preparation of the new ‘FAST Centre for Vehicle Testing and Licensing Services’, which will open soon in Al Jarf.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa Bin Hareb, Director, Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Ajman Police, said the center provides an inspection service, registration and renewal of vehicle licenses, and operates three inspection lanes for light and medium vehicles and motorcycles. Devices there also check the percentage of carbon in vehicle exhausts to ensure compliance with environmental standards, and examine brakes, chassis, and vehicle safety and security basics.
Range of services
He added that the center provides a service for paying traffic fines and insurance services for all types of vehicles, examining a vehicle for export, transferring vehicle ownership, a vehicle renewal transaction, issuing a replacement for lost or damaged ownership paperwork, and other renewal, registration and examination services.
Ali Al Jassim, Director General of the Security Services Support Authority, said the vehicle inspection and licensing process at the FAST Centre is characterised by ease and speed, as the vehicle owner can conduct the examination without getting out of the vehicle. In two weeks of trial operations, the centre provided 580 transactions to customers.