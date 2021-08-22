1 of 12
In week 2 of the English Premier League, there were goals galore and plenty of talking points. Liverpool fans were back inside Anfield for their match against Burnley. The Reds cruised to a 2-0 win, their second victory of the season which puts them at the top of the table.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp gestures during the game against Burnley. He was unhappy with a number of challenges during the match called on the Premier League to protect players by rethinking rule changes.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
Liverpool's Joel Matip in action with Burnley's Jay Rodriguez. Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool got six points from their opening two games to go top.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha doesn't look too pleased at Selhurst Park. Palace were playing Brentford yesterday and the match ended in a dull 0-0 draw. Maybe that's why he's grimacing...
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
But Brentford deserve credit as they followed up their fabulous opening game win over Arsenal by picking up a valuable point on the road. Seen here are Brentford's Frank Onyeka (left) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
In the match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park, Birmingham, Villa's Danny Ings (right) scored a superb acrobatic volley on his home debut. It was easily the goal of the weekend. He's seen here celebrating his strike with Emiliano Buendia. Villa went on to win 2-0.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
The clash between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road was the best match of week 2 as both teams shared the spoils after a four goal thriller. Seen here is Everton's Demarai Gray celebrating scoring their second goal with teammates but Leeds hit back late on to salvage a well-earned draw.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 12
Everton manager Rafael Benitez has made a steady start following his controversial appointment. He guided Everton to a home win last week and an away draw yesterday while the team is playing with far more energy now too.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
Everton's Demarai Gray dribbles with the ball past Leeds United's Stuart Dallas. It was a pulsating match played out to near constant noise from the stands.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
Following their opening week defeat away at Tottenham, Man City were desperate to get off to a good start against Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. They raced into a two-goal lead before Aymeric Laporte scored his side's third. The match ended 5-0 to City.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 12
City boss Pep Guardiola (right) was delighted with Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish who scored on his home debut following his £100 million arrival from Aston Villa.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 12
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal. City emphatically put any lingering worries over three successive defeats - this season and last - behind them with this huge win.
Image Credit: AP