Foundation stone

Al Ketbi laid the foundation stone to mark the start of construction of the large-scale hospital project in presence of high-level officials including Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Essa Al Ghurair, chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investments, Dr Jamil Ahmed, founder and managing director of Prime Healthcare and other officials from DHA and DHCC.

Al Ketbi highlighted that the authority seeks to ensure the provision of the highest quality of specialised medical care in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and as per the directions of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Strategic partner

He pointed out that the private health sector is a strategic partner in the emirate’s healthcare journey and that the authority provides guidance and support to help foster and develop the health sector in line with the highest quality of internationally recognised standards.

Dr Ahmed said: “Prime Healthcare Group strives to chart new paths in the field of transformative, technology and digitally driven healthcare. While the new hospital will offer specialised diagnosis, care and treatment of complex heart, lung, and cancer conditions, it will also employ leading edge treatment technologies-specialised robotic surgery, hybrid operating rooms and hybrid catheterisation labs.”

Kevin Christon, regional director at Stantec, said. “This pivotal facility is a major contribution to the growing healthcare landscape in the Emirates and will offer advanced care to the community.”

Centres of excellence

The hospital will have three centres of excellence in heart, lung, and oncology. The Heart Care Centre of Excellence will offer a range of invasive, non-invasive diagnostic procedures, as well as interventional procedures for coronary artery disease, valve disorders, structural heart disorders, and arrhythmias.

The center will offer a cardiac health management programme with advanced technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions. The hospital will also offer cardiac rehabilitation services in addition to electrophysiology, cardiac physiology, and complex cardiac interventions.

The Lung Care Centre of Excellence will address all aspects of diagnosis, management, and treatment of respiratory conditions. Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic techniques will be available within the unit, including endobronchial ultrasound, bronchoscopy with high volume lavage, transbronchial lung biopsy, and whole lung lavage.