Abu Dhabi: An agreement signed on Sunday by the Arab Youth Centre (AYC) will enable youngsters to produce innovative content for new media platforms.
The agreement with the New Media Academy aims to create an Arab media identity, and qualify Arab youth with skills in digital media, social media, content design, production and direction.
The agreement was signed virtually by Saeed Al Nazari, director general of the Federal Youth Authority and AYC chief strategy officer, and Rashid Al Awadhi, CEO of New Media Academy. “Our partnership aims to share new media skills with as many young Arabs as possible in order to empower their media capabilities, enrich their knowledge of creative tools, and enable them to be aligned with the latest developments in this globally emerging sector,” Al Nazari said.