DUBAI: Neerja Birla, wife of prominent Indian industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and founder and chairperson of Mpower, a mental health initiative, was in Dubai recently to attend a conclave hosted by the Aditya Birla Education Academy.
Over 60 teachers and principals from different school attended the event, held at BITS Pilani Dubai campus in association with Futures Abroad.
“Teachers have the noble responsibility of shaping the minds and igniting the imaginations of future generations. If we want the next generation to evolve, those who impart knowledge must evolve as well.
"So this event is important to create a dialogue with the teaching community in identifying gaps and look at ways on how we can enrich learning experiences for today’s students,” said Birla, whose efforts at fighting stigma against mental health, among other things, are well-known.