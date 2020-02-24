Scaling the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, from the Northeast Ridge is the toughest climb in mountaineering circles, a route considered much tougher than scaling the mountain from the South. Owing to its treacherous conditions, from harsh winds, cold temperatures, lack of helicopter rescue operations, this journey is fraught with danger and prone to higher fatality rates. Arab explorer Dolores Al Shelleh, 28, successfully overcame these challenges, becoming the first Arab woman to climb the daunting 8839-meter peak from the Northeast Ridge. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: National Geographic Abu Dhabi will premiere the story of the first Arab woman to climb Mount Everest from the Northeast Ridge, on March 8. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the screening tells the story of how 28-year-old Dubai-based Jordanian Dolores Al Shelleh scaled the world’s tallest peak (8,839-metres) in Nepal from its toughest route.

Owing to its treacherous conditions, from harsh winds, cold temperatures and lack of helicopter rescue operations, this journey is fraught with danger and prone to higher fatality rates than its more popular south side route.

Shelleh overcame all this to become the first Arab woman to summit from the Northeast Ridge.

In line with its commitment to showcase local stories and create new platforms for local explorers, National Geographic Abu Dhabi will premiere her story.

‘The Lone She’ film showcases Al Shelleh’s journey, highlighting the unpredictable, volatile routes she embarked upon on her challenging ascent to the top of the Summit, which she reached on May 23, 2019.

Premiering on March 8 at 10pm, ‘The Lone She’ film is part of National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s celebration of ‘International Women’s Day’, which will feature a marathon of shows and programmes highlighting the achievements of women, both Arab and from around the world.

Al Shelleh aims to inspire the younger generations of Arab women to challenge themselves and follow their dreams.