• Selflessness is key to finding inner blessing, inner peace and inner happiness. Putting others before oneself may be a huge ask, yet guarantees inner fulfilment that goes a thousand fold. This is the commonality that I found after listening to our pope’s messages, going through the ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together’ signed by him and The Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmed Al Tayeb and interpreting the pillars of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ that the UAE government led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has propagated. As our leaders are encouraging us to understand, accept and embrace our differences, may we take responsibility and accountability in practicing this without abuse nor selfishness. Instead of the mindset ‘you need to accept and tolerate me whether you like it or not’ and ‘I can be and can do whatever I want’, it may be healthier to apply the mindset ‘what can I do to make him feel free, understood, accepted and valued?’. Wouldn’t it be nice if one looks after another’s well-being and everyone eventually does? Indeed, it’s easier said than done but that’s the inspiring and motivating driving force that’s planted inside the good in every human soul. Our challenge is to help one another find and cultivate such goodness.