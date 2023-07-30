Ten things to know about Dubai traffic fine discount
Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has cautioned motorists of expected delays on Jumeirah Street.

In a tweet, RTA said a delay is expected between Al Manara Road and Al Thanaya Street intersection due to maintenance work.

The traffic alert applicable from 2pm on Saturday will continue till 5pm on Monday, July 31.

“Use alternative routes and follow directional signs to reach your destination smoothly,” RTA advised motorists.