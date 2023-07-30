Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has cautioned motorists of expected delays on Jumeirah Street.
In a tweet, RTA said a delay is expected between Al Manara Road and Al Thanaya Street intersection due to maintenance work.
RTA says delays due to maintenance work till Monday evening
