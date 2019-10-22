Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih says that Dubai has one of the best luggage scanning system in the world. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Customs have announced to confiscate 1,129 kg of cocaine and 16,800 banned e-cigarettes during the first half of 2019.

According to the Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, some 554 tramadol pills and 199 grams of cannabis were also seized during the same period.

The figures were released during the tour of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih to the Dubai International Airports.

He said that Dubai Customs dealt with 21 million passengers’ items of luggage beloning to some 11.8 million passengers on board 89,000 flights arriving into Dubai International Airport in the first half of 2019.

During his tour of terminals 1,2, and 3 of Dubai International Airport, Director General of Dubai Customs said the Dubai International Airport is one of the first airports in the world to have automated customs procedures and facilitation of passenger traffic during peak seasons such as Haj and holidays seasons.

Musabih added that there are challenges facing customs authorities, especially in strategically located cities like Dubai which invested billions to get the infrastructure of its ports and airports to a very advanced world class level.

“We keep innovating to help passengers visiting Dubai have a pleasant experience and to save them time and effort. For example, we have recently rolled out “i-declare” application which enables passengers to Dubai declare their belongings if needed in only 5 minutes, rather than 45 minutes” Musabih said.

The passenger operations department made 928 seizures during the first half of 2019 (770 criminal seizures and 158 customs seizures).