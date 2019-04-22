This is not our level of service, he tweets along with picture taken by mystery shopper

Shaikh Mohammad on Monday tweeted the mystery shopper’s picture of a long queue at Emirates Post. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: In a strong message to all government departments in the UAE, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Monday warned against poor customer service by laying bare a mystery shopper’s picture of a long queue of people at Emirates Post.

Shaikh Mohammad, who took to social media to make the statement, tweeted, “I have received this picture from a mystery shopper we sent to check the level of service at Emirates Post. This is not our level nor our service. I will not keep in my team whoever offers such a poor level of service.”

We have sent a team to investigate the level of services at one of Emirates Post’s branches. The team came back with this report, which I am sharing with you in full transparency. To all those working in Government, I say nothing will go unnoticed and without a transparent follow-up. - Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

In the report, Emirates Post was evaluated under the following heads: Services, effectiveness, customer experience, absorption capacity and service culture.

The service was found to “lack standards and benchmarks that reflect the centre’s commitment to customers’ happiness” as customers were seen waiting for a long time to complete transactions and Emirates Post was handing out IDs to customers in person. Seventy-five per cent of customers availed this service (in person).

3000 Emirates IDs handed out a day at Emirates Post’s Al Karama branch

As for effectiveness, the report said 80 per cent of IDs are handed out at the Emirates Post Al Karama branch. This huge number includes all those who have P.O. Boxes as well (Labour category). The services were not designed as per customers’ needs, it added.

The report rated customer experience poorly, saying, “There is no consistent experience for customers in different categories. The huge rush is a result of sending SMSes to a large number of people notifying them to pick up their IDs at the same time. The transactions, it turned out, could be completed by visiting more than one counter.

In terms of capacity, based on the 2018 STAR system report, it was found that the volume of demand for services was set based on the number of transactions, and not on the level of each service. The centre was handing out more than 3,000 IDs a day, causing heavy traffic. The absorption capacity, it was concluded, was not commensurate with the number of employees.

On the service culture, the report said the centre’s staff required more training in terms of personal attitudes and dealing with customers.

In July last year, Shaikh Mohammad had sent out another tweet in which he said he had reviewed the employee satisfaction report of 40 federal government bodies, following which five entities that had scored a 60 per cent employee satisfaction rate were given a six-month grace period to change their “unacceptable” work environment.

Overwhelming response

Shaikh Mohammad’s tweet was widely appreciated by the twiteratti.

“Yes, this is a true leader who does not waste his time in meetings, dreams and wishes. His wise vision was brought to fruition by his relentless efforts. He is always on the ground, monitoring others’ works. He put the truth before everyone in full credibility and transparency.

This man fears Allah and is patriotic. He puts his nation and citizens’ interests before anything else,” said one of them.

“How amazing! A prime minister of seven emirates is personally overseeing the quality and improvement of services, transactions and customer satisfaction in a specific service sector. Thank you Shaikh Mohammad,” said another.