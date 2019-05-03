Dubai: Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments will release 587 prisoners ahead of Ramadan upon the orders of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it was announced on Friday.
Attorney General of Dubai Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, reiterated Shaikh Mohammad’s keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a fresh start in life and ease their families’ grievances, as well as help them reintegrate into the community.
Al Humaidan said this gesture reflects the UAE’s firmly established values of tolerance, especially as the nation is celebrating the Year of Tolerance.
He called upon prisoners covered by the amnesty to learn from their previous mistakes and experiences to avoid anything that may divert them from the right course.
The Attorney General also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has commenced legal procedures to implement Shaikh Mohammad’s order, before the start of Ramadan.
This announcement follows President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s order to release 3,005 prisoners ahead of Ramadan. His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also released 377. In Ras Al Khaimah, 306 were released by His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. An unstipulated number was also released in Umm Al Quwain by His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.