Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments will release 587 prisoners ahead of Ramadan upon the orders of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it was announced on Friday.

Attorney General of Dubai Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, reiterated Shaikh Mohammad’s keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a fresh start in life and ease their families’ grievances, as well as help them reintegrate into the community.

Al Humaidan said this gesture reflects the UAE’s firmly established values of tolerance, especially as the nation is celebrating the Year of Tolerance.

He called upon prisoners covered by the amnesty to learn from their previous mistakes and experiences to avoid anything that may divert them from the right course.

The Attorney General also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has commenced legal procedures to implement Shaikh Mohammad’s order, before the start of Ramadan.