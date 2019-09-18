Abu Dhabi: A mobile court has solved 781 labour disputes in Abu Dhabi, it was announced by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi Labour Court in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, settled the cases on a converted bus that visits workers accommodation throughout the emirate. Most of the cases involved pending dues, work transfers and air tickets for those who wished to return home. A spokesperson said “clear and specific mechanisms should be adopted in coordination with concerned parties to ensure a speedy end to these disputes, giving workers their rights regulated by law, without delay.”
The Judicial Department thanked concerned authorities for their cooperation, including the Ministry of Human Resources, who have prepared a list of workers who want to go home or move companies.
The Judicial Department also liquidated bank guarantees of the concerned companies to help speed up the process of moving workers.