Dubai: A Dubai Police delegation visited the six people who were injured in Monday’s bus crash. The patients are receiving treatment at Rashid Hospital.

The accident on Monday involved a minibus which rammed into a parked truck, instantly killing eight and injuring six others inside the mini-bus.

The Dubai Police delegation headed by Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Fahad Al Zarouni, a police official at the diplomatic affairs section at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, accompanied two other delegations from the Consulate General of India and Consulate General of Bangladesh.

They visited the injured, inquired about their health and offered them help with anything else they needed, a tweet by the Dubai Police read.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the relatives of 25-year-old Pakistani driver - Sahib Rahman - who died in the tragic accident said arrangements had been concluded to repatriate his body home.

His uncle Gul Marjan confirmed to Gulf News that Rahman’s body would be repatriated early Friday morning.

Rahman’s relatives and friends in Dubai came together to handle the paperwork and complete all the necessary documentation in order to repatriate his body to Peshawar, Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Gulf News met Marjan, 50, who could not contain his tears while talking about his favorite nephew.

“I have no words to say. I don’t know what I am going to tell his parents,” said Marjan who is Rahman’s paternal uncle.

Meanwhile, Jitender Singh Negi, Consul (Consular and Labour) at the Indian Consulate, told Gulf News on Thursday that a police report had been issued for the Indian victim who died in the crash.

“All the formalities are being concluded. He should be repatriated soon,” he said.

Among the people who survived the crash Negi said Indian expat, Sagar Gonti, was still in critical condition and is on ventilator support at the hospital. Two other nationals of India injured in the crash, Prabhakaran Marimathu and Hariharasundar Chandrashekar, are out of danger and have been shifted to the ward. The reaming Indian victims are also doing better, Gulf News learnt. Ranjit Rajamanikanseems to be on the recovery mode while Ajit Kumar Arumugaval is said to have undergone another operation on Wednesday.