Sahib Rahman, 25, was behind the wheel when the horrific accident took place

Dubai: This is the face of 25-year-old Pakistani man Sahib Rahman driver who died in the horrific accident on Monday on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

Rahman came to work in the UAE as a driver at the age of 21 four years ago.

On Tuesday, his relatives and friends in Dubai were handling his paperwork for his body to be reptriated to Peshawar in Pakistan.

Speaking to Gulf News, Rahman’s paternal uncle Gul Marjan, 50, could not contain his tears while talking about his nephew who lost his life in the early morning smash-up on Monday.

Seven others — 6 Nepalese and an Indian — died when their minibus crashed into the back of a truck.

Marjan said he has not notified Rahman’s aged parents back home in Peshawar , Pakistan. He said they will be heart broken and wants to break the news slowly.

Marjan and his friends were in the mortuary in the Dubai Police Headquarters compound to get the paperwork done when Gulf News met them.

Sahib Rahman, 25, was a father of a little girl and was his family's sole bread winner. Image Credit: Supplied

"He was a father of a little girl. He was the sole bread winner for his family consisting of aged parents, a wife, daughter and five younger siblings," said Marjan.