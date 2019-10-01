The victims, who died in the minibus accident, worked as cleaners at a school in Warqaa

Image Credit: Dubai Police twitter

Dubai: Eight people were killed and six seriously injured on Monday morning in a traffic accident involving a minibus on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai.

The victims, who died in the minibus accident, worked as cleaners at a school in Warqaa area, according to a parent.

The father described his children's grief over the eight cleaners who died, terming them as 'friends to his children'.

The minibus, which was carrying 13 passengers and the driver, crashed into the back of a halted truck.