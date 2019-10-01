Dubai: A day after a horrific traffic accident in Dubai which left eight dead and six injured, the mood is grim all around at the Rashid Hospital.
Social workers in the UAE are in full swing to repatriate the bodies of the eight people who died in the crash.
Respective consulates are also working at getting in touch with the victims' families in order to inform them of the deceased and complete the formalities.
According to Hashik Thayikandy, advocate and legal consultant who is working closely with the social workers to help the accident victims said the bodies should be repatriated in a day or two.
Of the six who are injured two are said to be Indians and other four Nepalis. According to Thayikandy, of these, five are in critical condition and only one is in a position to talk. This person is said to be hailing from Tamil Nadu, India.