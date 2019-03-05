More than 60,000 decision-makers are expected to attend this year’s edition

The world’s largest annual electricity industry trade show features products and solutions from 1,600 exhibitors Image Credit: Supplied

Middle East Electricity, the global power industry’s largest annual trade exhibition, is back. Spread over 80,000 square metres, the event sees participation from more than 1,600 exhibitors representing over 130 nations.

More than 60,000 senior decision-makers are expected at Dubai World Trade Centre between today and Thursday. They include representatives from leading manufacturers, global experts, government officials, procurement executives, project managers and contractors.

This year’s edition of the show is divided into five sub-sectors: power generation, transmission and distribution, lighting, solar, and energy storage and management.

According to the MENA Power Industry Outlook, investments in the GCC’s power sector will continue to remain a priority with the private sector increasingly playing a significant role.

“The GCC’s potential is backed by a significant increase in demand for power, and supply diversification and conservation throughout the Middle East and North Africa,” explains Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director at Informa Industrial Group, organiser of Middle East Electricity.

“With power investment expectations for the region reaching $260 billion between now and 2022, this puts the exhibition’s catchment zone in the top global league for power investment and explains why international interest in the show continues rising annually.”

A comprehensive knowledge programme will also coincide with the show, including the much-anticipated CPD-accredited, Power Generation O&M Conference.

Middle East Electricity runs from 10am to 6pm.