An Indian accountant from Abu Dhabi became the first-ever cash bonanza giveaway winner from Big Ticket. Dsouza said he had heard about the Big Ticket draw as a child, 30 years ago. He began purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets 15 years ago when he first started a job in the UAE. He has bought tickets faithfully every month. The call announcing him as the weekly bonanza winner came as a blessing for him and his family.

Qatari expat winner

Noushad Kutty, an Indian expat in Doha won Dh300,000 in the first week of July. Kutty who works as a technician for a trading and services organisation felt grateful for his win. After receiving the winning call from Big Ticket, Kutty said he was thrilled to hear the great news and is looking forward to what the winning amount will bring to him.

Indian winner

The second Dh300,000 winner for of July is also an Indian expat from Abu Dhabi, Damisetti Rama Kiran Kumar. A resident in the capital for the past three years, Kumar said he felt blessed to win the amount. He is sharing his win with ten of his friends who bought the Big Ticket raffle ticket. When Big Ticket’s representatives called him, he was overjoyed and shared that he plans to spend his share of the winnings on his family back home.

Third winner

Fayas Padinharayil, an Indian national who won Dh300,000 during the third weekly e-draw in July, has been a resident of Sharjah for the past seven years and currently works as a sales representative in Ajman. The lucky winner shared with Big Ticket’s representatives that he has been pooling his money every month with his uncle for the past couple of years and will be splitting the prize evenly to settle pending payments.

Bangladesi winner