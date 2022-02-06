Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity (ZAHF) has imbued one of its 2021 recipients with renewed ‘positive energy’ to shape a better future for people in need.

Latifa Ibn Ziaten, 62, a Moroccan-French mother and activist, received the prestigious ZAHF prize in 2021 in recognition for her ongoing efforts to help prevent youth radicalisation.

“The award has supported me a lot. It has allowed me to bring happiness to more individuals, families and the younger generation. It has played an important role in helping me personally, and [motivated me to be dedicated and sincere]. I feel it has given me positive energy to continue supporting more families and the younger generation,” she told Gulf News.

The ZAHF Award was established to honour individuals around the world who have taken extraordinary steps to inspire people to live the values of human fraternity. It was inspired by the February 2019 signing of the ‘Document on Human Fraternity’ in Abu Dhabi, by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi.

Tragic loss

Ibn Ziaten has been working bravely to promote peace and protect youth after her son, Imad, was tragically killed in March 2012 by an extremist on a murderous rampage in Toulouse, France. The attack, which shocked the nation, left seven dead and five injured.

Since then, Ibn Ziaten has vowed to campaign for peace and tolerance, which is embodied in her creating the Imad Association for Youth and Peace just four weeks after her son’s death. Her efforts also include providing support to migrants in the form of food and monetary donations, as well as supporting students with school fees. To Ibn Ziaten, this kind of love and support is important in order to ensure that the youth stay on the right path, and receive what they need to avoid taking the road towards extremism.

Continuing work

Even 10 years after Imad’s death, his mother, who was also nominated for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, regularly works with families and communities in France and across the world.

“Today, I am a warrior and I fight. I have always loved people and this is an internal power of mine. So, when I lost my son, another Latifa was born, and that is the one who’s here today,” Ibn Ziaten said.

The award is also helping her touch the lives of the local communities in villages and cities, creating memorable and emotional moments.

“Seeing people happy is one of the most touching moments for me because it proves that I have already been able to sow joy in the hearts of others. At the end, those tears are tears of joy, and it brings happiness to my heart,” she said.

Helping youth

As part of her role, Latifa has been regularly spending time interacting with Moroccan youth in France, educating them on the values of becoming good individuals who can fulfil their ambitions.

“Moroccan youth who have been born in France face several problems, and only a few of them achieve success. [Still] I am not giving up on this struggle, and I am extending a helping hand to all those young people. Some of them don’t have families, and live in shelters, whereas some as young as 12 years are thrown out of their homes. It is a massive struggle, but these young people are the future and they have to find their place in society in France,” Ibn Ziaten said.

“Regardless of where they come from - their political and religious affiliations - they need love and help, and this is why I am here today. This is why I describe myself as the mother of many children. Every time I meet these young people, whether it is 100 or 300, they tell me they feel like I am their mother and I will never give up on them,” she added.

Marking death anniversary

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Imad’s death, and Ibn Ziaten is looking forward to establishing new projects that will benefit youth for years to come.

“In France, I am working to build a family home that will embrace young people who leave their homes. [They will be able] to live in this building for two or three months, and get support [to become valuable contributors to] society,” she said.

Meanwhile, she is also hoping to set up a nursery in Morocco for young boys before March 11, which marks the 10th anniversary of her son’s death.