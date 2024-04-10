Dubai: It is a double celebration for these parents who welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on Eid day.

Emirati father Sultan Amer Salem Al Shamsi and his wife Rahma Hellab welcomed baby Umair at exactly 12.01 am at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, on April 10, 2024, the first day of Eid celebrations.

Baby boy Umair brought cheer and happiness to his parents and staff at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi. Baby Umair weighed 2.89 kilos.

Baby Umair with father Sultan Amer Salam Al Shamsi

Double blessing

“This Eid has been doubly blessed for us with the arrival of our little one. We are overjoyed and thankful to the Almighty for baby Umair. We are grateful to the hospital staff for their exceptional care,” said the father.

Dr. Khaled Omar, Specialist, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, extended warm congratulations to the Alshamsi family.

“Welcoming a new life into the world during such a special time fills our hearts with joy. We wish baby Umair and his family all the happiness. We also extend our warmest Eid greetings to all our patients,” said Dr. Omar.

Meanwhile, a Filipino couple welcomed their Eid baby at 1.49 am. Baby Quillian Santillan made his way into the world and his parents Richie Santillan and Lucia Paz Ambubuyog at NMC Royal Women’s Hospital are ecstatic.

Lucia delivered baby Quillian weighing 2.65 kg following at NMC Royal Women’s Hospital in the United Arab Emirates on April 10, 2024, the first day of Eid.

Lucia, a former nurse at the hospital, delivered baby Quillian weighing 2.65 kg following a 38-weeks gestation period.

Indian parents Mohandas Balagurusamy and his wife Selvi Gurusamy delivered a healthy baby girl (yet to be named) at RAK Hospital. The baby was born at 8.29 am weighed a health 3.190kg at birth.

The family from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu were ecstatic about their child born on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr 2024.

Indian dad Mohandas Balagurusamy holding their new baby girl (still unnamed), flanked by her sister on April 10, 2024, the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE.

Special day

The baby was delivered by Dr Lalitha Kamini, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynecology, RAK Hospital.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital: “RAK Hospital extends warmest congratulations to the proud parents and wishes them a lifetime of love, laughter, and cherished memories with their newest family member. We are committed to providing specialist care and are delighted to have been part of this special day. Our dedication remains unwavering in serving our diverse community with excellence and empathy. May the blessings of Eid Al Fitr shine brightly upon all, illuminating our hearts with peace and joy.”

Another Filipino couple Mark Kevin Laurente and his wife Joyvi welcomed baby Jaeyoona Kaori Laurente on Eid Al Fitr morning.

Baby Jaeyoona was born at 6.22 am at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our precious baby girl into our lives on this auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr. She is our first child, and her arrival has filled our hearts with immense happiness and gratitude.