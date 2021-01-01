Dr Suchita Mehrishi, Specialist - Gynecology , Aster Hospital - Qusais with the first baby born at 12 am midnight today named Ibrahim and mother of the child Ms Ibra Khan. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As the clock struck 12 and the world ushered in the much-awaited 2021, it was raining babies in hospitals. The UAE was no exception as overjoyed parents of different nationalities welcome their bundles of joy and hope.

One of the first babies to enter the world precisely on the dot of 12am was a bonny boy weighing 3.5kg born to Indian expatriates Ibra and Yasser Khan at the Aster Hospital in Dubai’s Qusais. The baby was the firstborn of the couple. He has been named Ibrahim.

Yasser Khan with baby Ibrahim. Image Credit: Supplied

Khan, the elated father, said, “I was very nervous while bringing my wife to hospital for my first child. However, thanks to the team, all my worries changed to happiness when this beautiful baby arrived. Thank you so much for taking care of us and presenting this special gift hamper on New Year”.

Dr Suchita Mehrishi, Speciality Gynaecologist, who conducted the delivery, told Gulf News, “I am happy that my New Year’s night was spent helping a couple welcome their newborn baby at a time when the entire world is looking at 2021 with as a new beginning.”

The second baby to make a dramatic New Year entry was Mohammad Hamdan, born at NMC’s Bareen Hospital, Abu Dhabi at 1.28am. Baby Hamdan was born to Pakistani expatriates, Nighat Ghaffar and Tanweer Ahmad Yousuf under the care of Dr Nazura Siddiqi, Specialist — Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the hospital.

The thrilled father, Yousuf, said, “We are thanking God for such a wonderful blessing of a beautiful baby boy and multiplying our happiness manifold. Am truly grateful to the hospital for wonderful service.”

Michael Davis Commenting on the happy event, Michael Davis, the NMC Health Care CEO said, “The birth of a baby is a joyful event that brings hope and excitement for the years ahead. While everyone was busy counting down to the New Year, our medical teams were rushing around, working with patients, counting contractions, timing it to ultimately help a smooth delivery. This is the true essence and remarkable decision of the medical profession to whom the world remains grateful for battling the pandemic, sacrificing their own safety and family time.”

Baby boy born to Jency Thomas and Arun Chacko at International Modern Hospital, Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Then next in line was a baby boy born to Indian expatriates Jency Thomas and Arun Chacko at the International Modern Hospital, Mankhool. The baby, weighing 2.7kg, was born at 1.32am under the care of Dr Meera Anto, consultant gynaecologist at the hospital. Both parents thanked the hospital and expressed great happiness on becoming parents at the stroke of 2021.

Fairusa Tharayil and Sunil Kuttaseri with their baby girl. Image Credit: Supplied