Dubai: As the clock struck 12 and the world ushered in the much-awaited 2021, it was raining babies in hospitals. The UAE was no exception as overjoyed parents of different nationalities welcome their bundles of joy and hope.
One of the first babies to enter the world precisely on the dot of 12am was a bonny boy weighing 3.5kg born to Indian expatriates Ibra and Yasser Khan at the Aster Hospital in Dubai’s Qusais. The baby was the firstborn of the couple. He has been named Ibrahim.
Khan, the elated father, said, “I was very nervous while bringing my wife to hospital for my first child. However, thanks to the team, all my worries changed to happiness when this beautiful baby arrived. Thank you so much for taking care of us and presenting this special gift hamper on New Year”.
Dr Suchita Mehrishi, Speciality Gynaecologist, who conducted the delivery, told Gulf News, “I am happy that my New Year’s night was spent helping a couple welcome their newborn baby at a time when the entire world is looking at 2021 with as a new beginning.”
The second baby to make a dramatic New Year entry was Mohammad Hamdan, born at NMC’s Bareen Hospital, Abu Dhabi at 1.28am. Baby Hamdan was born to Pakistani expatriates, Nighat Ghaffar and Tanweer Ahmad Yousuf under the care of Dr Nazura Siddiqi, Specialist — Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the hospital.
The thrilled father, Yousuf, said, “We are thanking God for such a wonderful blessing of a beautiful baby boy and multiplying our happiness manifold. Am truly grateful to the hospital for wonderful service.”
Commenting on the happy event, Michael Davis, the NMC Health Care CEO said, “The birth of a baby is a joyful event that brings hope and excitement for the years ahead. While everyone was busy counting down to the New Year, our medical teams were rushing around, working with patients, counting contractions, timing it to ultimately help a smooth delivery. This is the true essence and remarkable decision of the medical profession to whom the world remains grateful for battling the pandemic, sacrificing their own safety and family time.”
Then next in line was a baby boy born to Indian expatriates Jency Thomas and Arun Chacko at the International Modern Hospital, Mankhool. The baby, weighing 2.7kg, was born at 1.32am under the care of Dr Meera Anto, consultant gynaecologist at the hospital. Both parents thanked the hospital and expressed great happiness on becoming parents at the stroke of 2021.
A fourth baby to make its grand entry into this historical New Year was a lovely girl born in the early hours of dawn at 4.28am at Aster Qusais. The baby born to Indian expatriates Fairusa Tharayil and Sunil Kuttaseri. A bonny girl weighing 3.36kg, the second baby of this couple, she was delivered under the care of Dr Fathima Safa, specialist gynaecologist at the hospital. The over joyed father, Kuttaseri said, “We feel blessed to start our New Year with this beautiful baby girl and want to thank the entire hospital staff for their kindness as well thank God for this beautiful gift at the start of the New Year.”