More than 3,000 Japanese expats live in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as per 2017 estimates. This is the highest number of Japanese who have ever stayed in not only Dubai but also the entire Middle East and North Africa region. The Consulate-General has close partnership with the Japanese community here when it comes to their safety. Every year, we hold a meeting, Security Consultation and Liaison Committee, with the Japanese business community at my residence. It is our duty to support Japanese residents and tourists at any time and in any situation. We regularly send informative messages to Japanese nationals living in the UAE. I would like to make my residence a hub connecting Japanese companies with companies in the UAE.