Dubai: Promoting a healthy lifestyle, popular retail group Lulu will host its seventh walkathon titled ‘Walk 4 Wellness’ at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Friday.

Aiming to spread awareness on diabetes prevention and other ailments, the fun-filled event is expected to welcome a huge participation from a crowd of 7,000 people of different ages and nationalities, the group said in a press release.

Salim M.A., director of LuLu Group, said: “We have seen a massive support from various communities over the years of conducting this walkathon. Our goal is to motivate the public in adapting a healthy and active lifestyle to beat diabetes and various conditions that could affect a balanced routine.”

“This is an activity made for the whole family, irrespective of age, status or condition. We will continue to promote this event every year as a platform for health and wellness awareness.”

Apart from the three-kilometre walkathon, LuLu has arranged stations of diabetic screening tests and diet guidance for free health check-ups. Various entertainments, roaming performances and play area for kids along with free refreshments and t-shirts will be also made available.