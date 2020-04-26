LuLu International Exchange - a leading exchange house and remittances player in the UAE, has initiated a welfare campaign to deliver food kits to the needy during this time of crisis. The food-for-all campaign has been launched in UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, and is expected to serve over 600,000 meals in the coming days to the region’s expat community, irrespective of nationality.

“During this time of unprecedented crisis, we stand by those who need our help the most. We are coordinating our efforts with various welfare organizations to ensure that the food kits reach their intended destination and benefit those in need, irrespective of their nationality”, said Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Holdings.

In the UAE, the company has coordinated its relief efforts so far with various social and cultural organizations as well as with different Embassies.