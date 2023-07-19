Abu Dhabi: In a captivating collaboration with Mubadala Investment Company, Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors to the highly anticipated interactive exhibition — Picturing the Cosmos.

The exhibition invites children to embark on an educational, entertaining, and inspiring adventure, exploring the cosmos through artistic representations from different time periods and cultures.

Opening to the public from July 20 to June 2025, ‘Picturing the Cosmos’ exhibition is being held in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and is sponsored by Mubadala as the presenting partner.

The exhibition will provide young visitors an opportunity to unleash their creativity and embrace the role of space explorers, following in the footsteps of Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi. Throughout the exhibition, children will embark on an exhilarating journey, discovering the marvels of the cosmos through interactive areas spread across three levels at the Children’s Museum.

Guided by the endearing characters Mansour and Shamma, children will embark on a learning adventure through the digital exhibit, simultaneously unravelling the captivating world of art.

The exhibition

As children explore the depths of the cosmos, the exhibition will also address the fundamental questions surrounding humanity’s fascination with the cosmos, examining how the sky has served as a source of inspiration and imagination throughout different historical periods.

Remaining true to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s mission as a universal museum, Picturing the Cosmos will feature 25 artworks from diverse cultures and civilisations. These extraordinary pieces include the Astrolabe from Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Lunar meteorite from Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum, and the Astronaut Suit from the UAE Space Agency. Encompassing the observation of the sky, the planets, constellations from Earth, space navigation in a spaceship, and Mars exploration, the exhibition promises to captivate visitors with its multidimensional exploration of space.

Inspiring next generation

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, expressed the centre’s commitment to inspiring the next generation with the endless possibilities of space exploration. Al Marri highlighted the exhibition’s ability to intertwine space exploration with art and history, creating a unique platform that ignites curiosity in young minds and inspires them to dream big.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of Picturing the Cosmos, the inaugural exhibition of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s cultural season. He emphasised the museum’s commitment to lifelong learning and its dedication to providing diverse and novel experiences for visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

Entry