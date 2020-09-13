Passport control officers at Dubai International Airport received the first group of Russian tourists on September 12, 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Russian tourists landed at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, more than a week after Russia resumed international flights to the UAE.

Nearly 800,000 Russian visitors were granted visas on arrival from 2018 to September 8, 2020, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Russian authorities had earlier authorized three flights a week to Cairo, as well as two flights a week to Dubai and to the Maldives's Velana International Airport.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, revealed that the emirate issued 1.678 million visas to Russians from 2018 until September 8 this year. Meanwhile, about 800,000 Russian visitors granted visas on arrival during the same year.

The UAE is regarded as the most preferred destination for international travellers. Image Credit: Supplied

He pointed out that the number of Russian residents in the emirate of Dubai in 2019 and 2020 reached 21,838, while the number of the Russian residents in 2018 was 7,280. Meanwhile, the proportion of Russian residents increased during 2019 and the current year by 14,558 residents.

Maj. Gen. Al Marri also stressed that the UAE in general, and the emirate of Dubai in particular, is the preferred destination for international travellers, especially for Russian tourists.

“Dubai retained its position among the most liveable cities in light of the attractions of tourism and economic elements and its high index of safety and security,” he said.

Passengers entering Dubai International Airport have to pass through high security procedures. Image Credit: Supplied

“Emirati-Russian bilateral relations are witnessing a continuous development and prosperity in various fields, which in turn affected the strengthening of the UAE's position, confirming its global political, economic, and tourism presence. This in turn has enhanced opportunities and comprehensive strategic relations between various countries.”

He added that the GDRFA Dubai successfully completed the procedures for Russian travellers according to the highest security standards. It is also keen to facilitate residency procedures for Russian citizens, which contributed to an increase in the number of Russians moving to Dubai.

A Russian traveller goes through immigration at Dubai Airport. Image Credit: Supplied

“We are pleased to welcome visitors to the UAE from all over the world, and we are fully prepared to facilitate the completion of their travel procedures in record time according to the protocols set by the UAE government regarding the procedures for receiving passengers,” said Maj. Gen. Al Marri.