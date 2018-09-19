Dubai: One of Dubai’s most sustainable development projects was recently photographed from space, reflecting the vision of the emirate’s path into the future of renewable energy.

The European-based Earth Observation Programme Copernicus, which works in partnership with the European Space Agency, published a spectacular photo of Dubai from 400 kilometres up in space.

The agency Copernicus tweeted: “The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of the world's largest renewable project based on the independent power producer (IPP) model. It spreads over a total area of 77 square kilometres in Seih Al-Dahal, about 50 kilometres south of the city of Dubai.”

In another photo, the Sentinel-2 took its lens and focused on the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MBRM) Solar Park, which is also the world’s largest single-site solar park, located near Al Qudra.

The solar powered project is valued at Dh14.2 billion and is expected to provide clean energy to over 270,000 homes in Dubai, which is estimated to reduce 1.4 million tonnes of power generation-related carbon emissions per year.

The solar park, which was launched in 2012, can generate up to 700 megawatts of clean energy daily.

What is the MBRM Solar Park?