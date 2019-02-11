Last year, Emirates Sky Cargo transported over 50,000 tonnes of flowers across the world. A majority of the flowers, over 27,000 tonnes, originated in Kenya. This is estimated to be around 15 per cent of the overall flower exports from the nation. In January 2019, the carrier uplifted over 2,200 tonnes of flowers from Nairobi. During the same time, Emirates Sky Cargo flew over 1,200 tonnes of flowers from Ecuador to Amsterdam.